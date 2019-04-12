Ağ evin qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb - VİDEO

Cümə günü Ağ ev qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb.
"Report" xəbər verir ki, hadisə zamanı gödəkçəsi yanan şəxsə tibbi yardım göstərilib.
ABŞ prezidentinin iqamətgahına giriş bağlanıb.
HAPPENING NOW: @SecretService just apprehended man who tried to set himself on fire outside @WhiteHouse agent tells us pic.twitter.com/GvPYEZ8Cnm— Mark Irons (@MarkIronsMedia) 12 апреля 2019 г.
Lots of commotion outside the White House after a man reportedly set himself on fire @USATODAY— Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) 12 апреля 2019 г.
Witnesses here say the man was in a motorized wheelchair and set his jacket on fire. Authorities rushed in and used an extinguisher to put it out pic.twitter.com/7H6H1CS5zc
News DepartmentXəbərin müəllifi