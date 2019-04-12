Ağ evin qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb - VİDEO

Cümə günü Ağ ev qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, hadisə zamanı gödəkçəsi yanan şəxsə tibbi yardım göstərilib.

ABŞ prezidentinin iqamətgahına giriş bağlanıb.

HAPPENING NOW: ⁦ @SecretService ⁩ just apprehended man who tried to set himself on fire outside ⁦ @WhiteHouse ⁩ agent tells us pic.twitter.com/GvPYEZ8Cnm

Lots of commotion outside the White House after a man reportedly set himself on fire @USATODAY

Witnesses here say the man was in a motorized wheelchair and set his jacket on fire. Authorities rushed in and used an extinguisher to put it out pic.twitter.com/7H6H1CS5zc