 Yuxarı

Ağ evin qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb - VİDEO

​Ağ evin qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb

Cümə günü Ağ ev qarşısında özünü yandıran şəxs saxlanılıb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, hadisə zamanı gödəkçəsi yanan şəxsə tibbi yardım göstərilib.

ABŞ prezidentinin iqamətgahına giriş bağlanıb.

Şəkli yükləmək Şəklə tam ölçüdə baxmaq Arxiv şəklində yükləmək
Mətndə orfoqrafik səhv aşkar etdinizsə, səhv olan hissəni qeyd edib Ctrl + Enter düymələrini sıxın.

Xəbər lenti

Son xəbərlər



Orphus sistemi