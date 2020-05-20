ABŞ-da bənd yarılıb, 40 mindən çox insan risk zonasındadır - VİDEO

ABŞ-ın Miçiqan ştatında bənd yarılıb və yaşayış məntəqlərini sel basıb.
“Report” xəbər verir ki, hadisə yerindən videonu ABC yayımlayıb.
Görüntülərdə suyun yolüstü hər şeyi necə “yuduğu” və yaşayış məntəqələrinə doğru hərəkət etdiyi görünür. Risk zonasında 42 min insan qalıb. Onlar təxliyə edilir.
Bəndin yarılması güclü külək və daşqınlar səbəbi ilə baş verib.
DAM BURST: Residents who live along two lakes and a river in Michigan urged to evacuate after dam fails following days of heavy flooding across parts of the Midwest.â£ â£ Two schools were opened for evacuees in the Midland area, about 140 miles north of Detroit, after the breach of Edenville Dam, which holds back Wixom Lake.â£ â£ Officials also were watching the Sanford Dam south of Edenville. The city of Midland, which includes the main plant of Dow Chemical, sits on the banks of the Tittabawassee River about 8 miles away from that dam.