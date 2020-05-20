Yuxarı

ABŞ-da bənd yarılıb, 40 mindən çox insan risk zonasındadır - VİDEO

ABŞ-ın Miçiqan ştatında bənd yarılıb və yaşayış məntəqlərini sel basıb.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, hadisə yerindən videonu ABC yayımlayıb.

Görüntülərdə suyun yolüstü hər şeyi necə “yuduğu” və yaşayış məntəqələrinə doğru hərəkət etdiyi görünür. Risk zonasında 42 min insan qalıb. Onlar təxliyə edilir.

Bəndin yarılması güclü külək və daşqınlar səbəbi ilə baş verib.

