ABŞ-da polis helikopteri suya düşüb, ölən və yaralanan var

ABŞ-ın Kaliforniya ştatının Hantinqton-Biç şəhərində polis helikopteri suya düşüb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə yerli polis idarəsi tviter də bildirib.

Məlumata görə, helikopter onlarla insanın gözü qarşısında qəzaya uğrayıb.

Hadisə nəticəsində bir polis əməkdaşı həlak olub, digəri yaralanıb və hazırda vəziyyəti ağırdır.