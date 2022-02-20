ABŞ-da polis helikopteri suya düşüb, ölən və yaralanan var

ABŞ-ın Kaliforniya ştatının Hantinqton-Biç şəhərində polis helikopteri suya düşüb.
"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə yerli polis idarəsi tviterdə bildirib.
Məlumata görə, helikopter onlarla insanın gözü qarşısında qəzaya uğrayıb.
Hadisə nəticəsində bir polis əməkdaşı həlak olub, digəri yaralanıb və hazırda vəziyyəti ağırdır.
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/mxulAf248Q