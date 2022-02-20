Haqqımızda
ABŞ-da polis helikopteri suya düşüb, ölən və yaralanan var

ABŞ-da polis helikopteri suya düşüb, ölən və yaralanan var ABŞ-ın Kaliforniya ştatının Hantinqton-Biç şəhərində polis helikopteri suya düşüb.
20 Fevral , 2022 12:51
ABŞ-ın Kaliforniya ştatının Hantinqton-Biç şəhərində polis helikopteri suya düşüb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə yerli polis idarəsi tviterdə bildirib.

Məlumata görə, helikopter onlarla insanın gözü qarşısında qəzaya uğrayıb.

Hadisə nəticəsində bir polis əməkdaşı həlak olub, digəri yaralanıb və hazırda vəziyyəti ağırdır.

